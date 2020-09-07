Cold Front to Impact Area tonight through Wednesday

A strong cold front will make its way across the area today. Rain will change to snow tonight through Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow with breezy winds is expected with this cold front according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

A Winter Weather Statement has been issued:

An unseasonably strong storm system for September will impact the Cowboy State Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The associated cold front will push into northern Wyoming Monday morning, and sweep southward to the Continental Divide by mid- afternoon. This front will then sweep across the rest of the area between 9 PM and midnight.

Precipitation will begin over the north Monday afternoon spreading south into central Wyoming Monday evening. Precipitation in the mountains will begin as rain changing over to snow through the afternoon. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is expected to begin as rain before changing to snow some time in the evening pretty rapidly depending upon elevation.

Advertisement

Significant snowfall is expected for mountains east of the Divide and central Wyoming. The snow ends from north to south late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow will linger across the south through Tuesday afternoon. Very strong northerly to northeasterly wind will also accompany the cold front.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. tomorrow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may become difficult due to slick and slushy roads, and low visibility in falling snow. Damage may occur to trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills are expected to be as low as the teens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.