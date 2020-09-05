Friday Night Football Scores

The opening day of high school football in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties was not kind to the local teams, with two exceptions.
Lander Valley traveled to Green River and in the battle of the “green-clad teams”, the LVHS Tigers came out on top 28-7. Meanwhile in Thermopolis, the Bobcats picked up a win over Tongue River 22-7.
Elsewhere up in Cody, the Broncs defeated the visiting Riverton Wolverines 44 to 23; and the visiting Powell Panthers rolled over the Worland Warriors 41-6. In Goshen County, in the first nine-man games in the state, the Southeast Cyclones topped Shoshoni’s Wranglers 22-0 and the Lingle/Ft Laramie Doggers, moving up from the Six-man game, outscored Wind River’s Cougars 48-12 in Lingle.
In Six-man action, Kaycee’s Buckaroos defeated the Dubois Rams 45 to 10 and up in the Treasure State, Bridger, MT, rolled over the Ten Sleep Pioneers 63 to zero.
Here are the Week One scores from across the state;
Friday, Sept. 4
Class 4A
Laramie 35, Campbell County 22
Cheyenne Central 38, Kelly Walsh 12
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne South 8
Thunder Basin 41, Rock Springs 21
Cheyenne East 34, Casper Natrona 27
Class 3A
Lander Valley 28, Green River 7
Powell 41, Worland 6
Cody 44, Riverton 23S
Class 2A
Wheatland 50, Kemmerer 0
Glenrock 48, Pinedale 20
Thermopolis 22, Tongue River 7
Lovell 26, Big Horn 0 – snaps 22 win streaks by the RamsS
Class 1A 9-man
Pine Bluffs 16 Riverside 6
Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 48, Wind River 12
Moorcroft 34, Greybull 7
Rocky Mountain 52, Wright 0
Class 1A 6-man
Farson-Eden 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Kaycee 45, Dubois 10
Interclass
Douglas 20, Torrington 7
Evanston 36, Mountain View 21
Newcastle at Buffalo – canceled – due to COVID precautions
Out-of-State Opponent
Cokeville 34, Rich County, UT 6
Jackson 50, Bear Lake, ID 21
Preston, ID 34, Star Valley 15
Mitchell, NE 43, Burns 0
6-Man:
Bridger, MT 63, Ten Sleep 0