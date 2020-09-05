Friday Night Football Scores

The opening day of high school football in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties was not kind to the local teams, with two exceptions.

Lander Valley traveled to Green River and in the battle of the “green-clad teams”, the LVHS Tigers came out on top 28-7. Meanwhile in Thermopolis, the Bobcats picked up a win over Tongue River 22-7.

Elsewhere up in Cody, the Broncs defeated the visiting Riverton Wolverines 44 to 23; and the visiting Powell Panthers rolled over the Worland Warriors 41-6. In Goshen County, in the first nine-man games in the state, the Southeast Cyclones topped Shoshoni’s Wranglers 22-0 and the Lingle/Ft Laramie Doggers, moving up from the Six-man game, outscored Wind River’s Cougars 48-12 in Lingle.

In Six-man action, Kaycee’s Buckaroos defeated the Dubois Rams 45 to 10 and up in the Treasure State, Bridger, MT, rolled over the Ten Sleep Pioneers 63 to zero.

Here are the Week One scores from across the state;

Friday, Sept. 4

Class 4A

Laramie 35, Campbell County 22

Cheyenne Central 38, Kelly Walsh 12

Sheridan 63, Cheyenne South 8

Thunder Basin 41, Rock Springs 21

Cheyenne East 34, Casper Natrona 27

Class 3A

Lander Valley 28, Green River 7

Powell 41, Worland 6

Cody 44, Riverton 23S

Class 2A

Wheatland 50, Kemmerer 0

Glenrock 48, Pinedale 20

Thermopolis 22, Tongue River 7

Lovell 26, Big Horn 0 – snaps 22 win streaks by the RamsS

Class 1A 9-man

Pine Bluffs 16 Riverside 6

Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 48, Wind River 12

Moorcroft 34, Greybull 7

Rocky Mountain 52, Wright 0

Class 1A 6-man

Farson-Eden 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 7

Kaycee 45, Dubois 10

Interclass

Douglas 20, Torrington 7

Evanston 36, Mountain View 21

Newcastle at Buffalo – canceled – due to COVID precautions

Out-of-State Opponent

Cokeville 34, Rich County, UT 6

Jackson 50, Bear Lake, ID 21

Preston, ID 34, Star Valley 15

Mitchell, NE 43, Burns 0

6-Man:

Bridger, MT 63, Ten Sleep 0