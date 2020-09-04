Football Preview: Wolverines versus Broncs

By Cody Beers

Friday, September 4, 2020; C.R. Spike Vannoy Field in Cody, 5 p.m. kickoff. Listen live on 93.9FM (and watch live at wyotoday.com) for the pregame show beginning at 4 p.m.

Cody Broncs (0-0). Key players: Quarterback Caleb Pryor, running back and defensive bandit Drew Trotter, all-state linebacker Nic Talich, all-state tight end/linebacker Keaton Stone, and newcomer linemen Brice Stewart and Reese Ward.

Riverton (0-1, includes Zero Week). Key players: Quarterback and free safety Damon DeVries, tailback and linebacker Trayton Hyatt, wide receiver Lucas Engle, tight end Jared Lucas, linemen Kaden Gantenbein, Rylan Koehn and Skyler Soule, linebacker Braden Vincent, defensive end Broden Mathes, wide receiver/cornerback Blake Dale.

Cody

The Cody Broncs scrimmaged Douglas last Friday in Converse County. Scores weren’t kept, but a quarter of live-game action helped to fine-tune the Cody and Douglas teams.

Coach Matt McFadden enters his eighth year as Broncs head coach. His teams’ 45-25 record over those eight seasons, including a pair of 3A state championships, speak for themselves.

In media reports, McFadden has called this edition of the Broncos a “talented, young team.” Gone are all-state offensive lineman Jeff Williams, all-state defensive linemen Duncan Radakovich and Keith Conner, and all-state defensive backs Matt Sandoval and Tristan Blatt.

McFadden and his deep assistant coaching staff field 90 players in 2020, including all-state tight end/linebacker Keaton Stone. The Broncs will depend on the running of Drew Trotter, who goes two ways for the Broncs and plays “bandit” in the Cody defense. Caleb Pryor is quarterback of the run-heavy offense, which gob-smacks opponents with its student-body right, student-body left rushing offense, and play-action passing game. In short, the Broncs will unabashedly run the ball down opposing teams’ throats until they’re stopped. The coaches’ schemes have worked well against Wyoming opponents for years.

Trotter’s bandit position is a new, hybrid safety-outside linebacker position used by the Broncs and their three-linemen defensive front.

Riverton’s new head football coach Troy Anderson directs a Wolverine practice this week. Wyotoday.com photo by Cody Beers

Riverton

On the other sideline, first-year Riverton Wolverines Coach Troy Anderson takes the helm from Pat Patterson, who stepped aside after 7 seasons, a 27-41 record, 5 playoff appearances, and last year’s 4-6 season and quick exit from the 3A playoffs.

Anderson joins his cousin, RHS trainer and assistant coach Ross Anderson, and a bevy of experienced assistant coaches on the sidelines this fall.

Anderson likes his assistant coaches, a Swiss Army knife team capable with the knowledge to build young men. “This is what I was meant to do. This is the time of the week when it’s worth it, and this year we’re trying to get things rolling in Park County,” he said. “Cody is a team that executes their offense and their defense is aggressive.”

Anderson is one of seven new head coaches this year in Wyoming, the fewest new head coaches since 1997, and he’s joined by a pair of first-year head coaches in Class 3A – Green River veteran coach Kevin Cuthbertson and Worland head coach Patrick Sweeney.

Riverton opened its 2020 season last Friday with a 37-7 Zero Week loss to Powell, one of the favorites this year in Class 3A football. The Panthers struck early, scoring 30 points in the first half, including a 75-yard, 5-play drive to open the game. Powell outgained Riverton 429 to 203 in all-purpose yards. Powell gained 303 yards in its rushing game.

“We’re fine-tuning things this week, trying to maintain our intensity throughout practices, and we’re going to take what other teams’ offenses and defenses give us,” Anderson said.

Offensively, it’s about the triple-option, exploiting the entire football field – sideline to sideline – and keeping opponents guessing. A big experienced offensive line, led by seniors Rylan Koehn and Kaden Gantenbein, who put in the offseason work, is noteworthy and must produce, but leadership from senior quarterback Damon DeVries must happen. Development of smash-mouth running game is an emphasis, with speedy guys like junior Blake Dale breaking it outside and keeping teams honest along the defensive front. Big talented wide receivers are a key, too, and Lucas Engle and Jared Lucas will be busy over the middle and deep along the sidelines. Kicker Tanner Johnson has the range to be a difference maker.

Powell’s defense forced 3 Riverton turnovers last Friday, and Powell scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery and sprint to the end zone. Powell fumbled the football 5 times in the game, and Riverton recovered 4 of the fumbles last Friday.

Forcing turnovers and scoring after turnovers could produce Big Red results.

Cody, Riverton and the rest of 3A open the 2020 season dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated challenges, while sharpening their swords, and attempting to dethrone the two-time defending 3A state champion Star Valley Braves. The Cody Broncs are the closest team to past state championship glory (and Star Valley) under McFadden, having won the 3A state championships in 2017 and 2014.

“We’re doing what we have to do to have a football season. If it means wearing masks and taking other precautions, our players and coaches are up to the challenge,” Anderson said.

And the winner is…

PREDICTION: Riverton will continue to improve its execution of its new pistol-based triple option offense, but Cody promises to trust a simple scheme that controls the football and designed to wear down the big, talented Wolverines. Tackling Bronc runners will prove challenging. A key will be ball control and forcing from 3-and-outs on defense. Experience will likely show itself early. Turnovers hurt Cody and Riverton last Friday, but Cody will be a tough opponent in this 72nd meeting between the Wolverines and Broncs. Stay away COVID. GBR! FINAL SCORE: Cody 25, Riverton 23.