City received WGFD permit to Harvest 50 Urban Deer

The City of Riverton’s application for a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Chapter 56 permit to harvest deer within the city limits has been approved.

Speaking on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program on Wednesday, both Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the permit allows 50 deer to be taken, but in a limited two month period.

“I don’t know that we have enough time to get this going this fall or harvest that number of deer,” Gard said, “there’s training that has to be done for qualified hunters. Residents cannot go out and just shoot a deer, we have an application process.”

Tolstedt said the application was granted after the city provided the Game and Fish department with the approximate number of deer sightings in the city, which totaled several hundred. “And there are a lot more than that all over the city.”

Gard said the excess number of the urban deer were being struck by vehicles on the city’s streets and highways causing untold thousands of dollars of damage, plus the costs to retrieve and dispose of the carcasses.

Anyone with interest in the program should call the mayor at city hall or his cell phone at 851-1627.