Active Case Count dropped by eight to 62 on Thursday

The Fremont County Emergency Task Force on the Coronavirus Pandemic is reporting that the percentage of positives to total tests has dropped to under one percent. In a news release Thursday, the Task Force reported that the present 0.88 percent positive test rate is down from 2.89 percent two weeks ago. The Task Force also reported 39 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks, which is down from 54 in the two weeks prior to that.

There is currently one hospitalization of a Covid-19 patient in the county.

Public health officials ask that is a person is inside with groups “to please maintain 6 feet of separation minimum, wear a mask, and continue sanitation discipline. Also call Public Health at (307) 857-3677 or (307) 856-6969 if you have symptoms.”

Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Those symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious illness.

