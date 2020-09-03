Week 1 High School Football schedule; Dubois home Sat.

The high school football season begins in earnest Friday and Saturday with a nearly full slate of games scheduled. Most Fremont County Schools will be on the road this weekend with the exception of the Dubois Rams, who will entertain the Kaycee Buckaroos Saturday at 2 p.m.

Local games include in Class 1A Nine Man- Wind River at Lingle/Fort Laramie (KFCW 93.1 – 4:30 p.m.) and Shoshoni at Southeast, 5 p.m. In Class 3A 11-Man, it’s Riverton at Cody (KTAK 93.9 & Wyotoday Facebook Livestream, 6 pm. ); and Lander Valley at Green River, 7 pm.

In Class 2A 11 Man, the Thermopolis Bobcats play at home against the Tongue River Eagles, at 6 p.m., In Class 3A 11 man it’s the Worland Warriors hosting the Powell Panthers at 7 p.m. In Class 1A Six Man, the Ten Sleep Pioneers travel up to Montana to play the team from Bridger at 7 p.m.

St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian cancelled their fall sports seasons.

Here’s the full weekend schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4

Class 4A

Campbell County at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at #2 Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

#1 Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

#2 Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

#5 Natrona at #4 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Class 3A

#5 Lander Valley at Green River, 7 p.m.

#3 Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.

Riverton at #4 Cody, 7 p.m. – KTAK Listen Live

Class 2A

Pinedale at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at #3 Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Kemmerer at #5 Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Lovell at #2 Big Horn, 7 p.m.

Class 1A 9-man

Riverside at Pine Bluffs, 2 p.m.

#4 Shoshoni at #1 Southeast, 5 p.m.

Wind River at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 5 p.m. – KFCW Listen Live

Greybull at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

#5 Wright at #2 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Class 1A 6-man

Guernsey-Sunrise at #1 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

Kaycee at Dubois, 2 p.m. – Dubois Watch Live

Interclass

3A Douglas at 2A Torrington, 7 p.m.

2A #1 Mountain View at 3A Evanston, 7 p.m.

2A Newcastle at 3A Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Rich County, UT at 2A Cokeville, 2 p.m.

3A #2 Jackson at Bear Lake, ID, 7 p.m.

Preston, ID at 3A #1 Star Valley, 7 p.m. –

2A Burns at Mitchell, NE, 7 p.m.

6-Man: Ten Sleep at Bridger, MT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Class 1A 6-man

#2 Little Snake River at #4 H.E.M., noon

#5 Burlington at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at NSI, 1 p.m.

Midwest at #3 Encampment, 3 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

9-Man: Kelly Walsh Soph at #3 Lusk, 1 p.m.

Open Date: Saratoga, 2A #4 Upton-Sundance

Courtesy of Wyopreps.com