Apr 23, 1954 – Aug 26, 2020

Irene Ann Houser of Riverton passed away on August 26, 2020. A wake will be held on September 3, 2020, at 7:00 PM at 100 C-hair Lane. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on September 4, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Irene Houser was born on April 23, 1954, in Arapahoe, WY to Herman and Mae Norse. She grew up in Fremont, Washakie, Albany, and Laramie counties and attended grade schools in the areas. She went to high school in Laramie county. She attended the University of Wyoming and Laramie Community College.

Irene split time between Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma.

She traveled as a missionary to Nigeria, Africa where she spread the word of god to the people there.

She attends Church at First Assembly of God.

She worked for the National Jewish Hospital in Denver, Colorado, the Northern Arapaho tribe, Wyoming life Resources center, the Foster Grandparents Program for senior care of Wyoming, Wind River Cares.

She enjoyed preaching god’s word, ministering to others, praying for others, going to the mountains in the fall time, she loved moose.

She is survived by daughter, Michelle Houser; grandson, Christopher Houser; brothers, Bruce Norse, Simon Norse, Robert Blackburn, Roy Blackburn, Joseph Blackburn, Jr., sisters, Monica T. Antelope, Margaret Meyers, Mildred Martinez, Elsie Norse, Nora Milsap, Frances Blackburn, Jane Dewey, Angela Blackburn; good friends, Gary and Karen Chingman, Lee Spoonhunter, Richard Brann.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mae Norse; aunts, Martina Bull, Lucy Blackburn, Anastacia Blackburn; uncles, Simon Blackburn; sister, Millicent Brown; and good friends, Susan and Billy Crazy Thunder.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.