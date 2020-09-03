Citations Issued in crashes; Campaign signs stolen

Arrests/Citations – September 1-2, 2020

Vickie Nelson, 66, Lander, Cited for an Improper Turn that resulted in a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Main Street.

Valerie Gault, 51, Casper, Cited for Improper Backing after her vehicle backed into another vehicle at the Lander Post Office.

Burt Whiteplume, 43, Lander, Cited for Disorderly Conduct near the Lander Middle School.

Mario Gonzalez, 40, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – September 1-2, 2020

Detectives forwarded information on a Domestic Dispute case reported Tuesday morning at Rail Lane and Northside Drive to the County Attorney’s office for review.

A telephone scammer trying to get a Social Security Card number out of a local resident failed. No information was shared and the call was reported.

A Physician was threatened by a man who came into an office on Highway 789. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Two campaign signs for Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and placed in yards at the Indian Lookout Subdivision in Lander were reported stolen.

A person was reportedly trying to lasso a deer at South Second and Garfield. Police were unable locate the activity.

