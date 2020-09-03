Cattle truck overturned; UTV and side-by-side stolen

Arrests/Citations – September 1-2, 2020

Josiah Arthur, 22, Ethete, Probation Revocation warrant

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 129 inmates that it is responsible for, including four inmates behind housed outside of the county.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – September 1-2, 2020

The FCSD Dispatch Center received 127 calls for service in the past 24 hours, including 36 ambulance calls and 8 fire calls.

A burglary in the Jeffrey City area is under investigation. Money and keys were reportedly stolen.

Firefighters were called to help extricate a female from a crashed vehicle on Tweed Lane north of Lander. There were no major injuries.

A black, red and grey colored Polaris Ranger 570 was reported stolen from an address on Goes In Lodge Road across the river from Riverton. The UTV is adorned with stickers and has a mounted fire extinguished.

WYDOT workers are reporting sign vandalism in the Pavillion and Missouri Valley Road areas.

A tree branch blew down onto live electric lines near the FCSD#6 Bus Barn in Pavillion on Wednesday.

A fully-loaded cattle truck left the highway and tipped over some six miles east of Dubois on Highway 26/287 at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday. Several cows were reportedly killed in the crash. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.

A resident on Gabes Road outside of Pavillion reported the theft of a gated pipe trailer, light blue in color with a slight twist in the frame near the tongue.

A resident in the Gardens North Subdivision outside of Riverton reported the theft of prescription drugs out of his apparently unlocked vehicle.

A resident on Mission Road reported the theft of a black and green Artic Cat Prowler 700 side-by-side with a winch attached and a green “skull” shifter knob.

A man in Dubois reported that he was beaten up at a bar there. A report was taken.

A sex offense was reported in the Arapahoe area. It is under investigation.

A Dubois resident reported receiving a scam telephone call asking for money to release funds and a vehicle allegedly won in a contest.

The Fort Washakie and Lander Rural Fire Battalions were called to a vehicle fire in the parking of Hines General Store.

Other fire calls included the overturned cattle truck near Dubois, a structure fire on the Blue Sky Highway, the tree branch that fell on electrical live wires in Pavillion, a vehicle crash on Tweed lane outside of Lander and a crash on Highway 28 on South Pass. One fire inspection was also noted in Lander.