Theft; Young Child Reported Domestic Incident

Arrests/Citations – September 1-2, 2020

A 14-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession on North 3rd East.

A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine, No Drivers License and Child Endangerment.

Dolan Niedo, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter – September 1-2, 2020

A resident on Stinson Lane reported someone had broken into her home.

A pair of shoplifters caught at Smiths Food and Drug were getting “mouthy” and police were called.

A trailer parked in storage on East Monroe was reported stolen.

An infant found wandering in the College Hill Apartment area was apparently let out of an apartment by other children. The Infant was returned unharmed.

The Wind River Job Corps Center reported some computers in their inventory are now unaccounted for.

A male subject wearing a red hoodie reportedly took a bottle of alcohol from Smith’s Food and Drug

A child reported a domestic abuse incident over the phone to police dispatchers. A report is pending.