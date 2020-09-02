Testimony at Work Session opposed zoning changes

Much of the opposition to the change in Lander’s residential zoning work session Tuesday night were fears expressed over potential loss of property values, congested streets and, in the words of several speakers, putting the cart before the horse. More than one speaker suggested the city concentrate on enforcement of present non-conforming uses before moving forward with the changes.

Complaints were aired about how many housing units could be allowed on a lot and that allotted parking would not be adequate.

Comments included:

Del McOmie – “I’m upset with what is happening here, The city has an opening on the planning commission. This is your chance to become a part of the process. The city is looking for volunteers,” he said.

Scott Meier – “I’d like to know what situation we are in…” he said. “Is there a problem that really exists? We need to see if there is a need, There needs to be a study to see what is needed before we jump off the cliff,” he said.

Kathleen Averill – “Aren’t you putting the cart before the horse? Get rid of the non-compliant properties, get rid of spot zones and clean up the code now before creating more of a mess.”

In response, Council President Cade Maestas said the proposed zoning changes “will move us into compliance with our 2012 Master Plan.” He also said “We know we have a lot to fix and this is why your input is important.”

Mayor Monte Richardson told the crowd that he knew the city codes needed work. “We are working on better enforcement but it will take awhile. We’re working better on code enforcement.

Warren Thompson – “If your neighbor is able to put six dwellings next to you, what will that do to property values? There will be parking and maintenance problems.”

Zach Mahlum – “I’m in the demographic this is aimed at. I’m not a home owner at the moment but I’m not convinced these changes do much to provide affordable housing. Also, I’m interested in becoming a part of the planning commission.”

Wuanita Duncan – “I’m very concerned where we are going and how quickly we are going. We don’t need to be doing this. Create things that we can live with,” she said. “Why not hash this out before taking a vote. I’d like to look more at R3, I need more time to review.”

Dan Shatto – When I bought here I bought in a certain zone for a certain reason and covenants. I want to keep it the same.

Art Sailsbury – Have you taken the time to consider snow removal? When we get 10 to 18 inches of snow, where do we go with it. I’ll tell you, it’ll go out onto the street. We don’t need that. It’s a public street, they can park there but can’t enforce the parking restrictions. When cars are parked we can’t plow there.”

Chrissy Hernandez – “I’m a homeowner, used to be a renter. It’s tough to find housing here. I started my own business and did side work. I love Lander. Where I came from people were living on top of each other, Lander is a gem, we can have chickens and roosters in town. You have to work hard to get to where you want to be. I don’t want to turn Lander into what I came from.”

George Piplica – “There have been typos, highlights missed and now with only seven days left can you produce what you’ve done here tonight? I’m concerned the amendments have not been voted on, or written and added and you want it out in seven days. Is that feasible.” I need a chance to look at it say okay. I hate to say postpone again.”

On Zoom, councilor Dan Hahn, who was on the road, said he wanted to make a statement. “I have many concerns with the zone changes, problems with enforcement to be dealt with. I need to fully understand and digest these changes. Can we table these changes until further notice?”

Kathy Beddoes – I’m concerned our infrastructure is still struggling and the one percent hasn’t rectified that. One car per unit? she asked. “who is going to regular where those cars go. Postpone.”

Dennis Brossman – “People who have a huge trailer or RV talk down to people who have to live in a home with wheels under it. Why? Cause it sits still too long and doesn’t consume enough diesel?”

Chuck Guschewsky – He told a story of buying a home on a lot and then putting a couple trailers on it, that he said turned into a big mess. “It was not what we wanted,” he said. “So we left the mess to our neighbors. We decided we didn’t like being a landlord to renters. I would highly encourage you to postpone.”