Crowd urged postponement of Zoning Code Changes

Mayor: Personal attacks, threats of legal action sully the process

It might’ve been the most well attended Lander City Council meeting ever as proposed changes to the city’s zoning code attracted a crowd of over 120 individuals Tuesday night at a work session on the issue at the Lander Community and Convention Center

The proposal has been in the works for years, with the hopes of addressing the city’s chronic affordable housing shortage. The changes would allow more density for housing units within the city limits by making development more attractive for multi-family units.

Speaker after speaker asked the council to postpone adoption of the changes until more information was provided. It was noted, however, that public meetings on the subject have been held since 2017, according to Mayor Monte Richardson. But with one week left before the third and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled, opponents began personal attacks on the mayor and council members.

“It’s been a long day when you take threats and I don’t believe that is right,” Richardson told the big audience before the public comment section. “All of us are working for the good of Lander, if you come up to talk, be respectful, we’re being respectful to you.” Mayor Monte Richardson

As background, Richardson said he and other council members “had a lot of calls today that were not nice, no one deserves to be threatened,” he said.

“I’m disappointed to have that happen with citizens who called me. Your council and mayor are trying to do the right things to make Lander a better place to live.” After the meeting, Richardson said he was threatened with physical violence if the zoning change was approved. As it was, several speakers in the public comment section threatened legal action if the changes were approved.

Council President Cade Maestas noted the ordinance adoption is a process. “This is the process: Three readings to work through, we take feedback, and we make changes based on your feedback, the changes are the direct response of constituent comments,” he said. “We’re trying to make everyone unhappy. If someone is happy with this, we’ve failed. This has had more public hearings than any other issue in over a decade and already tonight we’ve heard two threats of legal action. That’s nothing but grandstanding. We’re trying to work with everyone across the spectrum. We’re trying to listen to 7,600 people in Lander.”

Council member Chris Hulme said the ordinance changes “fit people at every phase of their life. It may not be your phase right now. We have a lot of people trying to make a good living in town, Millenials to Seniors. Cottage developments fits that and it brings energy and diversity to a neighborhood. This is not for everybody, but we’re opening up options to let the market decide.” he said. “This is about broadening the housing opportunities in Lander, not to step on toes.”

Over 120 individuals, most wearing masks, were socially distanced at the work session. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over