Wyoming residents and businesses asked to become involved in Hunger Action

With the help of Governor Mark Gordon and of Mayors across the state, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) is honoring September as “Hunger Action Month.” This month-long campaign is to raise awareness about hunger and get the public involved in efforts to address food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month happens every September when food banks in the Feeding America Network create their own message to address the root causes of hunger in the areas they serve. By traveling to Wyoming towns, large and small, WFBR wants to focus attention on each community’s local hunger relief partners and to highlight how the public can take action where they live to help end hunger.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies kicked off Hunger Action Month with proclamations from around the state, including one from Lander Mayor Monte Richardson.

“The need for food in Wyoming is unprecedented, with thousands of people seeking help for the first time in their lives,” said Tony Woodell, Director for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. “We hope to make this year’s Hunger Action Month campaign bigger than ever with orange lights everywhere getting people to talk about solving hunger in Wyoming.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is encouraging every Wyoming resident to participate – in safe, socially distanced ways – such as the Lean In and Light Up Orange campaign to get people talking about hunger. Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is asking businesses, governments, and communities to light the Cowboy state with an orange glow to build awareness for hunger.

“Over 70,000 Wyomingites face hunger last year, and the ramifications from this pandemic has caused even more families to struggle. We’ve seen an increase in demand for assistance at our mobile pantries and throughout our programs. So we know that now more than ever, it’s important to bring awareness to the fact that people across Wyoming are struggling,” said Communications & Development Manager, Victoria Ziton. “We challenge everyone to take action this month and make a difference in the lives of those in need by attending a volunteer opportunity, posting on social media, donating funds, or joining the Lean In and Light Up Orange.”