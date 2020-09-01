IRS Scam hits again, resident paid with gift cards; Firearm stolen

Arrests/Citations – August 27-31

Amanda Randall, 32, Lander. Cited for Trespassing in an apartment on Jefferson Street.

Nola Manley, 38, Lander, Cited for Driving While Under the Influence.

Tiffany Truax, 31, Lander, Cited for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Marijuana.

Roland Cox, 33, Lander, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Dalton Weil, 26, Lander, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Cory Whitetail, 30, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and on a Fremont County warrant

Nicholas Fuqua, 25, Lander, Arrested. Probation Violation warrant

James Coando, 35, Fort Washakie, cited for Driving While Under the Influence.

Morgan Gramlich, 23, Lander was cited for Driving While Under the Influence.

Cayley Bibler, 19, Lander, cited for Possession of Marijuana

Annette Thunder, 52, Ethete, cited for Trespassing

Blotter – August 27-31

A Lander resident was a victim of a scam from a caller claiming to be from the IRS who sought, and received, payment in the form of gift cards. Police advise all residents that the IRS will not call requesting money or gift cards and if you receive a phone call seeking the same, it is a scam and to hang up.

An alleged domestic assault is under investigation from an address on Washakie Street.

A loud explosion heard on North 1st and Jefferson was an electric transformer blowing a fuse.

A simple-assault reported at 11:27 p.m. at an apartment on Custer Street on the 27th is under investigation.

A bicycle valued at $2,100 was left unlocked in an alley behind 692 Main Street and it was stolen.

A sex offense was reported Friday night. The incident is under investigation.

Police received multiple reports of vandalism by spray paint buildings and vehicles on the northern end of Lander.

A firearm was taken from a vehicle on Washington Street. A report was taken.