Arrests/Citations – August 31

Mychal Goggles, 25, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Blotter – August 31

A resident on West Park reported people were threatening to “rip out” an air conditioning unit at a house there. A report is pending.

Advertisement

Central Wyoming College reported receiving $24,000 worth of fraudulent checks. A report was taken.

The Pit Stop Travel Center on South Federal reported receiving a counterfeit bill on Monday.