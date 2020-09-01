Warming Tuesday, Sunny and Breezy

After a cool start to the week, temperatures will gradually rebound with highs well into the 80s by Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, with dry and breezy conditions. These warm temperatures combined with low humidity & gusty west wind will likely create critical fire weather conditions Wednesday.

Advertisement

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 80°F in Thermopolis and Worland, 78°F in Shoshoni, 77°F in Riverton and Jeffrey City, 76°F in Lander and 70°F in Dubois. Tonight’s lows will be in the 40s and low 50s in the local area.