Fall Death; Watershed Abuse and Vandalism reported

Arrests/Citations – August 28-31

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 131 inmates it is responsible for, including four inmates being housed outside of the facility.

Two individuals were cited at Walmart, one for shoplifting and one for possession of marijuana.

One individual was cited for careless driving in Gardens North outside of Riverton.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently is responsible for 130 inmates, including four who are housed outside of the county.

Over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 50 calls for service, including 13 requests for an ambulance. There were no fire calls.

Irrigation water was reported running over private property on Mortimore Lane outside of Lander.

A bicycle was reported stolen from an address on Meadow Lark Lane in Lander.

Over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Sheriffs Office dispatch center has taken 146 calls for service, including 47 ambulance calls and 7 fire calls.

The FCSO received a call alleging watershed abuse on Morgan Lane north of Lander as a neighbor had allegedly flooded them out with irrigation water.

A resident on Sunflower called to report a vehicle entered his lot and sprayed gravel on his vehicle causing damage.

A 63-year-old man from Casper fell off a sandstone cliff on North Hidden Valley Road and was killed. The incident is under investigation by the FCSO and the county coroner. The event was called a tragic accident.

Fire calls were for two grass fires on Behan Lane at Arapahoe, a grass fire near Boulder Flats Road north of Lander, a medical aid request, a carbon monoxide alarm in Lander and two alarms for a vehicle crash on Blue Sky Highway.