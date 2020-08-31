YNP’s Lone Star Fire update

The National Park Service this morning updated the 960 Acres Lone Star Fire burning south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone.

Here’s what we know:

A cold front moved into the area overnight and is expected to bring rain showers lasting through much of the day. Snow flurries are also possible. The sharp change in weather is likely to decrease fire behavior today. However, the warming and drying trend predicted for the remainder of the week may cause smoldering areas to respond and pick up again in activity.

Today’s operations and schedule will take into consideration the safety of firefighters working in wet, cold conditions.

The Grand Loop Road and day use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are open but may close at any time if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. This includes Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails.

Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers and backpackers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate opportunities or visit the park’s Backcountry Situation Report.