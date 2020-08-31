Weekend Sports Recap; LVHS does well in Football, Cross Country, Volleyball and Swimming

In Sports, Zero week games were played in Class 3A Friday. Lander Valley was at 2A Pinedale in a Scrimmage (Tigers held Pinedale scoreless through three quarters while rolling up 30 points), and at Powell, Riverton fell to the Panthers 37-7. Riverton was outscored 30-0 in the first half.

In high school volleyball, Lander Valley shut out Jackson 3-0, Cody blanked Shoshoni 3-0; Saratoga topped Dubois 3-0, Riverton beat Shoshoni 3-1 and Lander defeated Cody 3 games to 2. It was Worland over Thermopolis 3-0 and Shoshoni topped Saratoga 3-1. No score reported from Wind River at Rocky Mountain.

In Cross Country, Lander’s Kaleb Simonson was the top boys finisher at Green River with a time of 17:30.84 Just ahead of teammates Sam Kisterman at 18:15 and Glaine Goklish at 18:34 Riverton’s top finisher was Taylor Stevens who came in at 20:45.95.

In the Girls division, Kyra Simonson was 10th at at 23.07, Lander’s Kathryn Wilmot was 15th at 23.38. Riverton’s Mya Tate was the Wolverines top finisher at 27:58

Lander Valley won the boys meet with 54 to Evanston’s second place 72. Riverton finished in 9th with 207.

On the girls side. Lander Valley finished second behind Jackson who led with 21 points, the Lady Tigers had 100. Riverton was 10th with 376 points.

In Girls swimming, on Friday, Lander Valley won the Buffalo Triangular over Buffalo and Newcastle. Then on Saturday, the LVHS Lady Tigers won the Bruce Gresley Penthalon with Ashlon Koch sweeping all five of her swim events in Lander.