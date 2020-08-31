Pedestrian struck by vehicle; Counterfeit $20s reported

Arrest/Citations: August 28-31

Clayton Bell, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aldena Spoonhunter, 29, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.

Dudley C’Bearing, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jehna McCollum, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Interference for lying about her name.

Jessica Waters, 33, Orange Park, FL, Arrested. Breach of the Peace and Interference for lying about her name.

Chauncey Friday, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Shannon Antelope-Rhodes, 32, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.

Marty Moore, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Entry

John Brown 55, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Officers were called to the All Nations Mobile Home Park where a 17-year-old was city for Minor in Possession and a 13-year-old was Arrested for Breach of Peace, Minor In Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine

Randolph Breece, 60, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery and on a FCSO warrant.

A 19-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Blotter: August 28-31

Riverton Police are finding more counterfeit $20 bills reported by businesses. The fake money allegedly are from movie props. All merchants are advised to check any $20 they receive to ensure it is legal tender.

The windshield of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was broken out on North Broadway Avenue.

A pedestrian was struck by a hit and run driver at 9:11 p.m. Saturday night at the Wind River Estates. The woman who was struck was conscious but had several arm and leg injuries. Police are investigating.