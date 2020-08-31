Local Fuel Costs holding under the state average

Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 6.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Locally, unleaded regular prices in Riverton vary from $2.04 and nine tenths/gallon to $2.09 and nine/tenths per gallon. Prices in Lander start at $2.12 and nine-tenths per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.84/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22/g today. The national average is up 4.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

One year ago, Wyoming’s average was $2.62 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.34/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.33/g.

Ogden- $2.40/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/g.

Billings- $2.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.18/g.

“Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn’t expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower. In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices.”