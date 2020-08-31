LMS Teacher wins National STEM Advocate Grant

A Lander Middle School Science Instructor has received one of 66 national grants to help students with science fair projects. Included in the Society for Science and the Public recipients is Cecilie Prine, Lander Middle School Science teacher. Only one other Wyoming educator received the grant, Roger Spears, Goshen County School District No. 1 in Lingle.

Prine and Spears will guide a cohort of three or more students to enter their research projects into science research competitions also known as Science Fairs. In its sixth year the Advocate Program sustains the momentum to work with and inspire the next generation of our nation’s scientists and engineers, according to the Society.

A teacher for some 20 years, Prine has been teaching science for the past seven years.

The Advocate Grant Program is funded by Arconic Foundation, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation and Regeneron. In addition to a $3,000 stipend, each Advocate will receive an additional $2,000 to support students who are conducting research at home or in the classroom for a total $5,000 stipend.

“At this unprecedented time, it is essential we adapt swiftly and give students planned and effective pathways to access STEM mentors and research opportunities, despite an inability for many schools to remain open in person,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. “While research labs and facilities may be closed, the Society’s Advocate Program will help ensure that students who are traditionally underserved in STEM have mentors year-round who will work with them and push them to stay on top of their STEM education, conduct research at home and have the opportunity to enter science research competitions.”