First Freeze West of the Divide tonight, Cooler daytime temperatures

Much cooler temperatures are expected in the Wind and Bighorn basins today, with widespread rain showers across the area.

Freezing temperatures are expected tonight in the lower elevations west of the continental divide. On the east side, temperatures may dip as low as 32 in Dubois overnight, 36 in Jeffrey City and 38 in Worland. It’s time to cover those gardens.

Today’s highs will be in the low 70s, with 72°F at Thermopolis and 71°F at Worland, Shoshoni, Riverton and Jeffrey City, 70°F at Lander and 59°F at Dubois.