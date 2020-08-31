County adds 14th Covid-19 death to growing total

Fremont County’s total deaths from the Coronavirus now total 14, all from members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. According to published reports, the 14th victim was confirmed by Tribal officials Friday afternoon. The Wyoming Department of Health, however, has not confirmed the death was Covid-19 related at this point and the county’s official death toll stands at 13 individuals.

There were three new infections reported on Sunday in Fremont County making the county’s total active cases at 90 out of 604 total cases. Of those, 514 have been recovered.

For the first time, Carbon County has overtaken Fremont County in the number of active cases with 149 but Fremont County leads the state in total cases.