Lone Star Fire update

The National Park Service in Yellowstone has updated details on the Lone Star Fire. Here’s what we know today:

The Lone Star Fire continues to hold heat but did not increase in acreage yesterday. The forecast calls for above average temperatures today. The warm temperatures and wind could lead to increased fire activity, making smoke visible this afternoon.

Firefighters continue fuel reduction work in developed areas along the Grand Loop Road from Old Faithful to West Thumb Junction. This work may cause short traffic delays.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open. This could change if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information, see the Current Conditions web page or call (307) 344-2117.



Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed.