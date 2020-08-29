Friday Night Football Scores

Zero week games
Class 3A
Lander at 2A Pinedale – Scrimmage (Tigers held Pinedale scoreless through three quarters while rolling up 30 points)
At Powell 37 Riverton 7 (Riverton outscored 30-0 in first half)
Wheatland 44 Rawlins 6
Class 4A
Sheridan 42 Laramie 10
Thunder Basin 34 East 28
Central 35 Natrona 21
Kelly Walsh 54 South 14
Rock Springs 35 Campbell County 6
Interstate games
Summit Academy, UT 24 3A #1 Star Valley 14
3A #2 Jackson 34 Teton, ID 12
Ben Lemond, UT 29 3A Evanston 14
2A #5 Upton-Sundance 44 Lead-Deadwood, SD 6
2A Lyman 24 Malad, ID 6
Hot Springs, SD 132A Newcastle 7
2A Torrington 24 Gering, NE 6
Sophomore versus Varsity
2A Glenrock 56 Natrona Soph. 12