Friday Night Football Scores

News Director
Article Updated: August 29, 2020
The Lander Valley Tigers in 2019 inaugurated the brand new Bill Bush Stadium with an exciting 10-7 win over the Green River Wolves on opening night at LVHS. Lander Valley played at Pinedale in a scrimmage Friday. photo by Tom Massey

Zero week games

Class 3A

Lander at 2A Pinedale – Scrimmage (Tigers held Pinedale scoreless through three quarters while rolling up 30 points)

At Powell 37 Riverton 7 (Riverton outscored 30-0 in first half)

Wheatland 44 Rawlins 6

Class 4A

Sheridan 42 Laramie 10

Thunder Basin 34 East 28

Central 35 Natrona 21

Kelly Walsh 54 South 14

Rock Springs 35 Campbell County 6

Interstate games

Summit Academy, UT 24 3A #1 Star Valley 14

3A #2 Jackson 34 Teton, ID 12

Ben Lemond, UT 29 3A Evanston 14

2A #5 Upton-Sundance 44 Lead-Deadwood, SD 6

2A Lyman 24 Malad, ID 6

Hot Springs, SD 132A Newcastle 7

2A Torrington 24 Gering, NE 6

Sophomore versus Varsity

2A Glenrock 56 Natrona Soph. 12

