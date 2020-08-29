May 15, 1993 – Aug 26, 2020

Annalisa Davis-Hudson, 27, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A rosary will be recited followed by a wake on Monday, August 31, 2020 starting at 7:00 pm at the family residence, 1325 Quiver Lane. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on September 1, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Annalisa Marie Davis was born on May 15, 1993 in Riverton, WY to Dwayne and Kay (Antelope) Davis. She grew up in Fremont County and attended grade schools in the area. She went to John Leflore High School in Mobile, Alabama, she returned to Riverton High School and graduated with the class of 2011. After graduation she attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton, WY and finished up at Davis Applied Technology College in Utah.

Annalisa split her time between Riverton, WY and Mobile, AL.

Annalisa attended both the Catholic and Southern Baptist Churches.

On July 10, 2020 she married Quinton Olando Hudson at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander, WY.

She worked at the Wind River Hotel and Casino, Allied Security in Mobile, AL, and Smith’s Grocery Store.

She enjoyed going fishing, swimming, having cook outs and going to the casino.

She is survived by her husband, Quinton Hudson of Mobil, AL; son, Oliver Eli Hudson of Mobile, AL; daughter, Makayla Dominique Hudson of Mobile, AL; step-son, Quinton Hudson, Jr. of Mobile, AL; step-daughters, Zykeria Hudson and Ariana Hudson both of Mobile, AL; parents, Kay Davis of Riverton, WY and Dwayne Davis of Mobile, AL; god mother, Angela Black; grandparents, Annie and Frank Moore of Mobile, AL; brothers, Darryn James Davis of Portland, OR, Xavier Davis of Mobile, AL, Cedric Stevens of Mobil, AL, Shawn White Antelope, Franklin White Antelope, Ashton Antelope, and Jeremiah Fightingbear; and sisters, Muriel Kelli Davis, Riverton, Aneaka Danean Davis, Tacoma, WA, Grayling Davis, Mobile, AL, E.T. Pine, Leandra Eagle, Jerrilyn Antelope, and Katelynn Antelope.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Franklin and Elizabeth White Antelope and Leroy Williams; godfather, Dominic Fightingbear; newborn daughter, Baby Davis; Ian Pine, Ivan Pine, Shane Limpy; cousins, Joseph Berryhill and Florence Pine; and aunts, Loretta Pine and Donna F. Antelope.

