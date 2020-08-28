Top County Fair Youth Livestock Buyers Acknowledged

The Fremont County Fair has released the list of the top 20 buyers from this month’s 4H and FFA Youth Livestock Sale which wrapped up the 2020 Fair on August 1st.

Top 10 buyers were:

A.D. Martin Lumber; Bailey Enterprises, County Title, Inc.; Fluid Pro, LLC; Joe Scott Enterprises; Rocky Mountain Agronomy, Stotz Equipment; Wind River Ranch Supply; Wyoming Community Bank, Wyoming Custom Meats.

The next 10 buyers were:

307 Fix It; Brown Company, Fremont Chevy, Buick, GMC; Fremont Motors Lander; Fremont Toyota Lander; Hampton Inn; Home Source Realty; Nucor, Inc.; Porter’s Mountain View Supply; and Service Plumbing & Heating.

Here is the list of all of the buyers: