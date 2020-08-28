Snow in the forecast for Sunday & Monday…

Weather conditions are still favorable for #wildfires to be erratic and spread quickly through 8 PM this evening and on Sunday.

The hazardous weather outlook for the Wind River Basin calls for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms while the main hazard will be strong and erratic winds. A red flag warning is in effect for the foothills of the Wind River Range, Southern and Southeastern Fremont County and Southwest Wyoming with high temperatures, low humidities and gusting winds.

A strong cold front will quickly push south to the Continental Divide Sunday ushering in much cooler weather to the region with a chance of rain Sunday afternoon and Monday evening. The rain will likely change to snow above 10,000 feet with minor snow accumulations possible in the northern mountains.