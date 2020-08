Longtime Riverton High School educator and coach Ron Porter passed away early Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home in Riverton after a courageous battle with cancer.

Porter taught English for 35 years and had been active in a number of youth athletics. Ron graduated from Riverton High School in 1971.

A Celebration of Coach Porter’s Life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 at Wolverine Field in Riverton.