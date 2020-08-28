Partnership to operate Wind River Job Corps

Alternate Perspectives, Inc. (API), a certified Woman-Owned Small Business, and Management & Training Corporation (MTC) are proud to announce the two companies have been awarded the contract to operate the Wind River Job Corps Center effective September 1, 2020. API will be the lead contractor and MTC will serve as sub-contractor. “We’re excited to work together to provide the very best education and technical training at Wind River Job Corps,” said API President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Wild. “We’ve been working with MTC for more than 20 years. We have a strong synergy and are deeply committed to helping young, at-risk men and women improve their lives through career and life training.” Wind River Job Corps will be the third Job Corps center API and MTC partner to operate. The other two are the Shriver center in Devens, MA and the Westover center in Chicopee, MA. MTC was the first contractor ever to operate the Wind River Job Corps Center and has helped hundreds of students achieve great results since the center opened in May 2015. Every five years, the Department of Labor (DOL) puts contracts out for re-bid. The DOL also designated the Wind River center as a small business contract with API as the small-business lead and MTC as the sub-contractor. Advertisement The Wind River Job Corps Center serves 300 students in a variety of high-demand job fields including building construction technology, petroleum technician, heavy equipment mechanic and operator, carpentry, electrical, and welding. The Wind River Job Corps Center also offers training in healthcare and hospitality. Job Corps is a federal program administered by the DOL and operated by companies like API and MTC. The Wind River Job Corps Center is one of 124 centers in the country. The Job Corps program provides education and training to 16-24-year old youth and young adults. For more information about Job Corps, visit https://www.jobcorps.gov/.