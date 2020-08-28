Motorist ignores stopped school bus, passes; Firearm stolen; ATVs stolen

Arrests/Citations – August 26 & 27

Michael Fresorger, 25, Arrested. Domestic Violence and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine

Aloysius C’Hair, 49, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

April Badhawk, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jaylee Sittingeagle, 25, Arapahoe, Arrested. Criminal Entry

Louis C’Hair, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Denzel Brown, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and Property Destruction

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Blotter – August 26 & 27

A student’s back pack, books, iPhone and AirPods, sneakers and clothes was taken from Riverton High School sometime during Cross-Country practice Wednesday night.

It was bound to happen sooner than later. Police received a report from the District 25 Bus Garage of a motorist passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing on Redwood Drive.

Two silver Polaris ATVs with a trailer were reported stolen from an address on 5th Street East. The ATVs were not registered.

A fraud was reported after over $200 of unauthorized charges were discovered on a Joint bank account.

An individual who was asked to leave a motel in the 100 block of South Federal broke a TV set on their way out.

A Riverton female called to complain that someone had been using her debit card.

Another incidence of a rental scam where persons send first and last month rent and a security deposit to an on-line apartment booking service discovered the home was already rented and they were out the money. This is the second such incident this month.

A customer at a business in the 100 block of North Broadway paid with what was discovered to be a counterfeit $20 bill. Upon learning of the counterfeit, the customer paid the bill with legal tender.

A firearm was reportedly stolen from an apparent unlocked vehicle at the Walmart parking lot.