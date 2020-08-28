Funeral services for Martin James Goggles, 27, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Rose Oldman Residence, 460 Little Wind River Bottom Road, Arapahoe, WY. Interment will follow at the Headley Cemetery. A Wake will be held at the Rose Oldman Residence, 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 28th.

Mr. Goggles passed away on August 25, 2020.

He was born on November 7, 1992, in Riverton, Wyoming, son of Justin M. and Cassandra J. (Tyler) Goggles.

Survivors include his mother, Cassandra Goggles; daughters, Purple Haze and Morning Sky Goggles; brothers, Michael and Shallako Goggles; sister, Precious Winter Rose Duran; the families of Oldman, Headley, Goggles, Tyler, Wanstall, and numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Clarence Tyler, Sr., Rena Wanstall, Joseph Charles Goggles, Mary Lou Smith Nephi; uncle, Clarence W. Tyler, Jr.; Great Grandparents Gloria and Joseph Headley.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.