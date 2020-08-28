Lander’s Best Apple Pie Contest is September 26

Lander has a long history of raising apples. In honor of that history, the Lander Pioneer Museum created Apple Fest last year. The event was a huge hit with the community, but due to the Covod-19 crisis this year, the event is being scaled back to just the popular apple pie contest.

Last year’s event featured apple cider pressing, local apple samples, hard cider, crafts, games, an apple sauce eating contest and the pie contest. According to the museum, the event will be back in full force in 2021, but to give people a fun project for September this year they decided to still hold the apple pie contest.

“Baking a pie at home is certainly a way for people to stay socially distant,” said Museum Curator Randy Wise. “Hopefully folks can have fun and be creative, and maybe win a prize for their tasty creations.”

Wise added that this year there will be both a kids and adult category for pies. “Last year we had kids competing against adults, and some of them did pretty well, but this is fairer for the kids,” he said.

There will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner in both the kids and adult contest, and ribbons and prizes will be awarded to winners. Contestants are asked to drop their pies off by 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, the judging will take place that day and winners will be notified so they can get their prizes.

Lander has a long history of apple orchards, and in the early days the community was known as “The Apple City.” A lucky combination of good water and soil, shelter from the wind, and farmers willing to experiment with many tree species to find ones that would grow well here, helped the Lander Valley developed many fine orchards.

Part of the Pioneer Museum Kid’s Exploration Series sponsored by Bailey Tire and Oil.

For more information on the contest and the museum visit the museum Facebook Page Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming or call 307-332-3373.

Judging the event last year