CWC employee self quarantines from Covid-19

An employee at Central Wyoming College has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made to all staff August 27.

“I have been informed (Thursday) of a positive case of COVID-19 involving an employee who works on the main campus of CWC,” said Kathy Wells, incident commander for the emergency response team at CWC. Fortunately, the employee took all necessary precautions to eliminate any spread of the virus to the campus community. The employee was not in contact or on campus at the time or after confirmation of a positive result.

“This employee was not on campus after being exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19,” Wells said. “This individual immediately self-quarantined until they were able to visit their healthcare professional and be tested. They subsequently met all requirements of the mandated quarantine and have been released by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to normal activities, including work.”

The Fremont County Public Health Department was notified and no CWC employees or students were identified as close contacts in contact tracing. Close contact refers to an individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether masks were in use.

“This employee did all the correct things, for which we are very appreciative” said Lori Ridgway, marketing director. “We have been communicating our plan to reopen the college relentlessly and this proves that our employees are taking this seriously and following the guidelines that are in place.”

Advertisement

—

To view CWC’s reopening plan go to www.cwc.edu/coronavirus Some of the main points in the reopening plan are listed below.

Employees

● If you are at home, inform your supervisor, and STAY AT HOME.

● If you are on campus, immediately be separated from others and go home, inform your supervisor.

● Employees MUST contact their healthcare provider and the Public Health Office and share any guidance received by the healthcare provider and/or from Public Health with their Supervisor and HR.

● The Supervisor will notify HR of the situation and any guidance received.

● Students who DO NOT live in college housing will be instructed by the Dean of Students to STAY AT HOME, or if on campus, to immediately be separated from others and sent home (if possible).

● Students MUST contact their healthcare provider and the Public Health Office, follow all guidance, and share any guidance received with the Dean of Students.