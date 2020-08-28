Cowboy Fans: Because They Care…

Breaking News

The WHYoming NOW campaign is going well.  Just over a week into the initiative, the Athletics Department is some 26% to its goal of $1 million. The campaign was begun to help the department cut into a financial void created by the postponement of its fall sports offerings. 

That total is from season-ticket holders who chose to donate their tickets back to the department as well has philanthropic gifts. UW’s student-athletes are extremely grateful to fans for responding in such a big way.  These funds will be allocated to their academic, mental health and nutritional needs.

