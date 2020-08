The Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon that Fremont County has recorded 23 new infections in the past 48 hours, including 14 on Thursday alone. The county now has 106 active cases and one hospitalization. On Tuesday, one positive case was reported at Riverton High School and on Thursday, Central Wyoming College reported an employee of the college had self quarantined after being exposed to the virus earlier this month, but has now been cleared to return to work.

