Alfred “Bliss” Spoonhunter, 27, of Arapahoe passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A prayer service and wake will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 795 17 Mile Road, starting at 7:00 pm. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Alfred WardBliss Spoonhunter was born on January 9, 1993 in Riverton, WY to Alfred Marion and Lori Ann (Norse) Spoonhunter, Jr. He grew up in the Arapahoe area and attended Wyoming Indian and graduated from Arapahoe Charter School.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith and also was a member of the Native American Church and practiced the Traditional Ways and participated in Sundance.

He worked at the Wind River Casino.

Bliss enjoyed watching movies, reading books, listening to music, was a hard worker, he kept himself occupied, hanging with friends, and was always a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

He is survived by his wife, Ophelia Whitesinger – Spoonhunter; daughters, Mila Norse, Melanie Norse, and Madilin Norse; father, Alfred M. Spoonhunter; “Moms” June Norse, Leanna Sitting Eagle, and Drea Yellowbear; brothers, Sterling Spoonhunter, Leo Headley III, Wayne Norse, Jr., Leroy Norse, Vincent Underwood, Ambrose Underwood, Tristen Underwood, Aaron Underwood, Brandon C’Hair, and Dylen Littlebird; sisters, Brittany Spoonhunter, LaNeicho Norse, Lazhona Norse, Arvy Moon, Whitney Headley, Susan Headley, Rosey Headley, and Keina Duran; and the families of Spoonhunter, Smith, Wallowingbull, Willow, Norse, Brown, Black, FightingBear, Duran, Headley, SittingEagle, and Oldman.

He was preceded in death by mother, Lori Spoonhunter; sister, Ashley Norse; brother, Cyro LittleBird; and grandparents, Julia and Edwin Norse.

