Three Churches Source of Local Covid-19 Outbreaks

The Fremont County Government’s Covid-19 Emergency Task Force released the following information today on Coronavirus activity in Fremont County during the past two weeks.

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Current Statistics for Fremont County COVID-19

517 Total Tested Positive

478 Recovered

39 New positive tests within last two weeks (down from 58 prior two weeks)

94 Active Cases in Fremont County

13 Deaths due to COVID-19

2.89% Percentage of positives to total tests last two weeks (down from 4.21% prior 2 weeks)

1 Current Hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Fremont County Public Health states that we have had 3 church associated outbreaks in July and August in Fremont County and we’ve associated approximately 45 cases to those outbreaks. One of those outbreaks is still being investigated.

Advertisement

If you are inside with groups, please maintain 6 feet of separation minimum, wear a mask, and continue sanitation discipline. Also please call public health at (307) 857-3677 or (307) 856-6979 if you have symptoms.

Disease symptoms which may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath of difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious illness.