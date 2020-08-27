Six students may have been exposed in RHS Covid case

Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told a Wind River Radio Network Audience Wednesday morning that a positive Covid-19 test result from a student at Riverton High School Tuesday was acted on immediately and no more than six students may have been exposed.

The student was asympomatic when he went to classes, but then found out through public health that members of his immediate family had been exposed and when he was tested, he was positive for the virus.

Flanagan said the protocols developed for such an incident were followed, the student was sent home, the classroom was sanitized and the families of students that shared the same classroom were notified of the incident.

It was our first such incident, but certainly it won’t be our last, she said. “We had procedures in place, they were followed and I’m confident we’ll be ready for the next case which undoubtably will come.”

Flanagan said any student who is quarantined due to the exposure would continue their studies virtually so as not to lose out on classwork.