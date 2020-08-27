SageWest Ranked #1 Hospital in Wyoming

SageWest Health Care announces it has been recognized as the #1 hospital in Wyoming by the Lown Institute. Receiving an A+ overall grade, the ranking is based on measurements from three categories, seven subcomponents and 42 detailed metrics to form a comprehensive listing. In the nationwide ranking, SageWest Health Care scored A+ and was ranked the only A+ hospital in Wyoming, nationwide 139 out of 3,282 similar sized hospitals.

“It is an incredible achievement to be ranked #1 and showcase our commitment to deliver quality healthcare close to home,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer of SageWest Health Care. “This hard-earned accomplishment demonstrates one of the many ways we continually work to enhance and improve our service to our communities.”

The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank utilizing data from patient outcomes, including satisfaction, safety and mortality rates. It also accounts for value of care measurements and civic leadership metrics- for example how much a hospital invests in community health. Its index is a new kind of hospital ranking, one that takes into account the full breadth of what hospitals do, evaluating hospitals’ performance based on how well they treat their patients, their commitment to providing high-value care, and their investment in community health.

Earlier this year, SageWest Health Care for the second year in a row was named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Sage West Riverton

About SageWest

Part of LifePoint Health who is a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®, SageWest Health Care encompasses two hospitals, which are both fully accredited by the Joint Commission. Located in Fremont County, Wyo., SageWest provides inpatient medical services, emergency room services, intensive care, surgical services, therapy services, imaging and laboratory diagnostic services, sleep lab studies, and infusion services. Visit www.SageWestHealthCare.com.

–media release