Registration OPEN-The Summer Rendezvous Games

Back in July, it was decided that the Rendezvous Games would be postponed until September. It’s time to get your team of six registered for a chance at this year’s traveling trophy! The Rendezvous Games are being held in conjunction with the Fall Festival which takes place later that afternoon.

Beginning of the Summer Games Eating Contest

Previous years have had challenges like tug of war, the relay race, games of the mind, eating contests and more! Can your team take down the champs from last season, the PT Cruisers from Teton Therapy?

Businesses, organizations, families, and friends can create teams of up to six members to compete in events in Riverton City Park. Teams must be registered by September 21st! Register at the City of Riverton, cost per team is $100.00. Additional questions can be directed to Rebecca Schatza at 843-368-5744. See updates to the games at the Riverton Rendezvous Event Page.

