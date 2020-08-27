Re-testing at State Pen turns up only 5 Covid Results

Comprehensive retesting has been completed at the Wyoming State Penitentiary and of the 726 samples taken there were only 5 positive inmate results and zero staff this round. We are very encouraged as this indicates our containment efforts have successfully reduced transmission.

All staff and inmates in WDOC’s five correctional facilities (roughly 3,000 individuals) have now been tested at least once as part of the WDOC’s mandatory testing process. Staff and inmates at WSP have been tested three times.

The WDOC continues to work closely with the Wyoming Department of Health in an effort to control and contain the virus within the state’s prisons. Further testing will continue as necessary, and the WDOC will provide updated numbers in a week’s time or sooner if there are significant changes to report.