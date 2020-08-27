Public Health Orders Extended Without Changes

An extension to Wyoming’s current public health orders released today by the Wyoming Department of Health contain no changes.

The orders, which remain in effect through September 15, continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

Advertisement

Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, compared to an average of 27 cases per day for the period of July 30-August 12. More than 104,000 tests have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and private reference laboratories as of August 27.

The Wyoming Department of Health and Governor Gordon continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart. On Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard the categories of number of new cases and new hospitalizations continue to be rated, “Concerning.”

As of August 27, Wyoming has recorded 3,166 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 556 probable cases and 37 deaths.

The updated orders are attached and can be found online at https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders