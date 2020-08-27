One YNP Road opens, another closes for wreck

There is a temporary road closure between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction in Yellowstone National Park today, Thursday, August 27.

The Old Faithful to West Thumb Junction reopened this morning

Here’s what we know:

The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction is closed due to an overturned semi-tractor trailer.

The semi-tractor trailer is carrying hazardous materials (gasoline).

Currently, park crews are in the area to assist with the hazmat cleanup.

It is unknown how long the road closure will last.

This is an emerging incident, and the park will continue to provide current information when it is available.

Old Faithful to West Thumb Junction

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction opened Thursday morning, August 27.

This section of road could close if and/or when wildfire activity increases.

Visit Lone Star Fire for more information.