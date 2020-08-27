One killed in Johnstown Valley Crash Tuesday

One person was killed and two were injured in a one vehicle rollover near Kinnear on Wyoming 132, the Blue Sky Highway on Tuesday evening. Killed in the crash was 27-year-old Martin Goggles. Seat belts were not in use in the vehicle. The Wyoming Highway Patrol indicated speed and driver inattention were contributing factors to the crash.

According to the WHP report, the Chevrolet Tracker involved in the crash was southbound on WY 132 (Blue Sky Highway) near milepost 13 when it exited the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected the vehicle to the left and lost control while overcorrecting to the right. This overcorrection caused the vehicle to transition into a driver’s side leading roll.

During the roll, two of the vehicle occupants were ejected. A third occupant remained inside the vehicle during the roll and was extricated by first responders.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been determined. The exact occupant positioning of those inside the vehicle is still under investigation.

The fatality is the 78th of the year on Wyoming’s highways, compared to 107 deaths on this date one year ago.