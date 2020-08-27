Lander Zoning Changes Special Council meeting 9/1

The Lander City Council has set a Tuesday, Sept. 1 special council work session, 6 p.m. at the Lander Community and Conference Center to consider the adoption of the proposed zoning code changes to address the city’s housing shortage. The final action on the ordinance is set for Sept. 8.

NOTE: The meeting will be held in the Lander Community

and Convention Center and recorded. The

meeting room will be set up in accordance with proper CDC social distancing protocols. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided as

needed.

OR Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/95393299342

Dial in at 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 953 9329 9342

A synopsis of the changes provided by the City of Lander is copied below:

Proposed Zoning Code Changes by District

Updated 8/27/2020

What is proposed:

R-1 District

• Allow short-term rentals as a conditional use (requires a public hearing

process)

R-2 District

• Allow multi-family dwellings up to 4 units

• Reduced minimum lot size

• Reduced parking requirements by 0.25 spaces per bedroom

• Allow Cottage-style housing up to 16 units

• Allow Accessory Dwelling Units up to one unit

• Allow short-term rentals as a conditional use

R-5, R-3, and R-MED District

• Wider range of housing types

• Reduced minimum lot size

• Reduced parking requirements by 0.25 spaces per bedroom

• Allow Cottage-style housing up to 16 units

• Allow Accessory Dwelling Units up to three units

• Allow short-term rentals as a conditional use

Advertisement

GC District

• Reduced parking requirements

• Allow cottage-style housing

• Allow Accessory Dwelling Units

Agricultural and Manufacturing/Light Industrial District

• No changes

What is not proposed?

It is important that proposed changes don’t negatively impact the nature and character of existing neighborhoods.

Therefore:

• Existing front and side setbacks requirements remain as they are

• Future buildings are required to adhere to current building codes

• Proposed development will adhere to existing review processes

NOTES: All City Ordinances require 3 readings before enactment. The final reading of Ordinance 1236 is scheduled for September 8th, 6:00 pm at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista. The proposed ordinance is available on our website at www.landerwyoming.org.

If you have additional questions and comments, please contact your council member or send them by email to landercity@landerwyoming.org