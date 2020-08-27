Breaking News

Earthquake shakes Trona basin early today

News Director
Article Updated: August 27, 2020
Comments Off on Earthquake shakes Trona basin early today
A seismograph recording of an earthquake. Image City of Los Angeles

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.3 magnitude shallow earthquake struck the lower Green River Basin this morning at 5:46 a.m. MDT.

The shaker was eight miles Northeast of Granger (12.9 km) at a depth of less than two miles (3 km).

No surface damage was reported.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: