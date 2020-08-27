Earthquake shakes Trona basin early today

Breaking News
A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for today from noon to 8 PM MDT…
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.3 magnitude shallow earthquake struck the lower Green…
Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told a Wind River Radio Network Audience Wednesday morning…
One person was killed and two were injured in a one vehicle rollover near Kinnear…
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is describing the agency’s planned budget reductions for the…
Seven cases of COVID-19 have been detected among members of the University of Wyoming community…
Birdi was born on April 18, 1995 to Ramona and Jerome Underwood in Lander, Wyoming.…
The Wind River/Sweetwater Sage Grouse Working Group will discuss the allocation of funding and implementation…
Sep 21, 1974 - Aug 22, 2020 Funeral services for Naomi Mae Carrier, 45, will…
Arrests/Citations - August 25 Angela Henry, 47, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication. All persons arrested or…