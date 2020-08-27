David Ernest Ferguson

, 74, died at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Lander, Wyoming. He was born August 4, 1946, to David A. and Margaret Ann Ferguson, in Findlay, Ohio. He was the oldest of three children. He grew up hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and extended family in Ohio, Michigan, and Canada. He graduated from Findlay High School. His love of the outdoors brought him to Laramie, Wyoming and the University of Wyoming, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Wild Life Management. After graduation, Dave was working interim for the Wyoming Game and Fish, when he was drafted into the US Army, where he served from August 21,1969 and separated August 13, 1971. He returned to his beloved Wyoming, and went back to work for the Game and Fish, and then worked for the Wyoming Highway Department driving snow plow at Arlington and Elk Mountain. Dave’s good friend and classmate, Bob Oakes, was working for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and convinced Dave to take the Wyoming Highway Patrol exam. He never looked back. He began his career with the patrol on March 17, 1972, and was initially posted to Rock Springs/Green River, Wyoming. During one of his first appearances in the Justice of the Peace Court, he met the love of his life, Donna Mahaffey Ferguson (she was working as the Clerk for the Justice of the Peace). He was promoted to Sergeant, and posted to Lander, then to Lieutenant in Cheyenne, then Captain in Casper and ultimately promoted to Major where he retired from the patrol, June 30, 2003. He and Donna then returned to Lander, Wyoming where Dave helped build them a new home. He loved working on the property and woodworking projects in his shop. He looked forward to hunting with his son, David and his best friend, Don and being at the cabin. One of his favorite times of day was his 6:00 A.M. coffee with his treasured friends.

Dave is survived by his wife of 47 plus years, Donna Ferguson, his beloved child, David and his wife Jerrie, and their two sons, David “Beau” Hunter, and Colter Lee Ferguson, who were the light of his life. His sister, Ann E. (Rick deceased) Hileman, of Kissimmee, Florida, and his brother, Robert “Bob” Ferguson, recently of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Nieces and nephews Michelle Gomez, Mike Hileman, Emily Williamson and Andy Ferguson.

A ceremony will be held at the VA Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association WYO, 2232 Dell Range, Suite 101, Cheyenne, WY, 82009 and the Lander Care and Share Food Bank, 281 Garfield, Lander, WY, 82520, or any other charitable association of your choosing.

