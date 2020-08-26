Seven New Covid-19 Cases identified at UW; Active cases number 30

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been detected among members of the University of Wyoming community in the past six days, all of them off campus.

That brings the total of UW-related cases since the pandemic began to 68, as reported through pre-return testing of over 12,000 UW students and employees; testing conducted by UW’s Student Health Service; and self-reporting by students and employees tested by other providers.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, dropped from 46 on Aug. 20 to 30 at present, as 38 individuals have recovered. Of the current active cases, 24 are students living off campus, and six are UW employees living off campus.

Only two cases have been reported among students living in UW residence halls; those individuals have recovered, and nine people with whom they had close conduct remain in 14-day quarantine on campus. The number of people in 14-day quarantine off campus is 46.

The new cases reported this week are three employees in Laramie; two students living off campus in Laramie; one student living off campus in Casper; and one student living off campus in Colorado.

The university is using a third-party provider, Vault Health, to conduct the pre-return testing, as well as random-sample testing of students and employees on campus as part of Phase 1 of UW’s phased return plan. As of today, 12,427 tests have been processed by Vault Health. A small number of employees and students have taken the test twice.

Testing is one of three key components of UW’s plan to allow for an on-campus experience this fall, along with contact tracing and quarantine/isolation of individuals who are exposed or infected. Under the university’s COVID policy, all employees who test positive — on campus or off campus — are required to report those results. Those who receive a positive test result from a private provider should call UW’s COVID Hotline at 307-766-COVD (2683) or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.